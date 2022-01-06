Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.