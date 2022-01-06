Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 346.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

