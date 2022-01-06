Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

