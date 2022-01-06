VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,008. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

