Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 790 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

