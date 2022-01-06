Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

