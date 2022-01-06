Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Shares of LSI opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

