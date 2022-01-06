Van ECK Associates Corp Has $556,000 Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 982,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 361,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

