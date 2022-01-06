Van ECK Associates Corp Has $489,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

