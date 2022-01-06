Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Afya were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Afya by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Afya by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Afya stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

