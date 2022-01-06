Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

NASDAQ APA opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.