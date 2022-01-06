Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599,057 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $244,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 289,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,855 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 404,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 301,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,876,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

