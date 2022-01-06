Valley National Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.