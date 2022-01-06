Validity (VAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $682,689.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00012693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $682,689.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003852 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00036864 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00383871 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,480,283 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,350 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

