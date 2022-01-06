Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.