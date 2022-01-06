USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

GNK opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $671.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

