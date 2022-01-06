Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $19.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 2,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $746.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.