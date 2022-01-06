Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.29

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 40104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

