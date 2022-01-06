Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10.
- On Monday, November 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96.
UPST traded down $12.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. 6,355,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,227. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $334,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
