Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 83,333 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10.

On Monday, November 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96.

UPST traded down $12.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. 6,355,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,227. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $334,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

