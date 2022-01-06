Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

