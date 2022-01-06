Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) versus Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Head-To-Head Review

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Universal Display alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Display and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 2 0 7 0 2.56 Snap One 0 2 9 0 2.82

Universal Display currently has a consensus target price of $237.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Snap One.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $428.87 million 18.25 $133.37 million $4.03 41.22 Snap One $814.11 million 1.80 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Universal Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 35.03% 19.75% 14.35% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Display beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.