Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

