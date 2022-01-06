United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,386,966. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $192.89 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

