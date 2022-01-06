United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been given a $240.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $214.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

