UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.02. 4,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UniFirst by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

