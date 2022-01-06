UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $189.84 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

