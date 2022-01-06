Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 273,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

