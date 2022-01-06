UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.18

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $110.05, with a volume of 12144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

