UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.50

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 90273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,851 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,214.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

