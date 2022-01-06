UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,824 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UiPath were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

PATH stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

