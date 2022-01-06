UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $969,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.