Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $566,303.45

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 51.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $566,303.45 and $546,457.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00337241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

