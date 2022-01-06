U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $285.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

