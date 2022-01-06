Tycoon Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.21 million and $239,294.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tycoon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

