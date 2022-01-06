Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.45. Tuya shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 15,175 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.