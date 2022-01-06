Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Acquired by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises approximately 4.9% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.6% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,644,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Tucows by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tucows by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

