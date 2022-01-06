TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TC stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Get TuanChe alerts:

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.