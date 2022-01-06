Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

