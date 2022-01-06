Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 329 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

MKC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

