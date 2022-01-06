Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

