Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

