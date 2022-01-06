Truist Financial Corp Sells 86,648 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,648 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

