Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,938 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

