Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.27 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

