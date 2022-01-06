Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.