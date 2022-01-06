Truist Financial Corp Has $23.25 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

