Truist Financial Corp Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

