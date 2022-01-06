Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

