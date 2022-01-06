Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.97 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

