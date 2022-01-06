Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,443.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 199,115 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

